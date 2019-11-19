‘This Is Us’ Fall Finale Might ‘Upset’ Fans, Says Series Star Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson on This Is Us, has revealed that the fall finale of the series might “upset” fans as the NBC show prepares to take a several-month hiatus until early 2020.

In an interview with St. Louis’ NBC 5 on Your Side, Brown sat down with his nephew, reporter Anthony Slaughter, where he revealed that fans are going to be none too happy when they see what the writers have planned for the show’s fall season-ender.

“Listen there’s some big things that are happening going into the back half of this season. There’s some tension that develops within the family. So, there’s Rebecca, there’s Kevin, Kate, Randall something happens in the present day that causes people to sort of fall away from one another a little bit. That’s really all I can say,” Brown said of the midyear finale.

Brown also revealed that when he completed reading the script for tonight’s 2019 sendoff episode, his mind turned to longtime viewers of the show, stating, “They’re gonna be upset.”

The actor then teased that the timetable for the absence of This Is Us from NBC’s scheduled programming should be around six to seven weeks in duration before the show’s scheduled return from its hiatus early in the new year.

Brown encouraged fans to keep tuning in when the show returns in 2020 because they will be taken on what he called a “rollercoaster ride” that will continue until the close of the show’s current Season 4.

The actor also revealed that cast members have already filmed scenes for the final episodes of the series, which will not air its conclusion until 2022.

Brown spilled that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman will shelve the aforementioned scenes until the time comes to insert them into the final episodes of the series.

The six-year run of This Is Us has allowed the show’s writers the opportunity to fully flesh out the characters integral to the lives of the Pearson clan, so their story can be told with a beginning, a midpoint, and a cohesive end.

Fans are anxiously awaiting the newest episode of the series titled “So Long Marianne,” where the Pearson clan will gather together for the first Thanksgiving meal held at the new Philadelphia townhome shared by Randall, his wife Beth, and their three daughters.

A teaser clip for the episode shows the arrival of Deja’s biological mom, Shauna, to the Pearson household to share in the family’s holiday feast. Also invited was Jack’s brother, Nicky, who will spend his first holiday with his late sibling’s family. The trailer also depicts a frightening moment where Rebecca appears to be lost and not answering any of her son Randall’s texts.

This Is Us’ fall finale will air tonight at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.