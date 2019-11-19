Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Customized Thong Soccer Jersey In Sizzling Mirror Snap

Suzy Cortez supported her favorite soccer team in a seriously sexy way this week.

On Monday, November 18, the Miss BumBum winner showed some love on Instagram for Argentina’s national soccer team, La Seleccion, ahead of their match against Uruguay yesterday. In the photo, Suzy sat on her knees in front of a large mirror, staring at her reflection with a sultry gaze as she ran one hand through her hair. The camera was positioned behind the babe as she posed for the snap, capturing the perfect angle of the brunette bombshell in her team gear – though the look was far from what is typically seen inside a soccer stadium.

In the sizzling snap, Suzy rocked a jersey in Argentina’s signature light blue and white stripe pattern, which was customized for the babe in more ways than one. Not only did the back of the shirt have Suzy’s name written above the number 10 – the number of her favorite player, Lionel Messi – but it also appeared to be a full bodysuit.

The one-piece boasted a daringly high cut that teased a glimpse of the Instagram sensation’s flat midsection and trim waist. It was also a cheeky thong-style, which was exposed thanks to Suzy’s decision to ditch her pants completely as she posed for the photo. This left the stunner’s famous booty almost totally bare – and her 2.1 million followers weren’t at all bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The Brazilian beauty completed her skin-baring look by wearing her long, dark tresses down, which were flipped over to one side of her head and cascaded in front of her shoulder. She also sported a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Suzy’s scandalous ensemble was a huge hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 25,000 likes since going live to Instagram 20 hours ago, as well as hundreds of comments — many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“So hot…I love you Suzy,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful and so gorgeous,” said another.

A third fan said that Suzy had “the best body” they’d ever seen.

Suzy often flaunts her killer figure on social media – and not just when she’s showing some love for her favorite teams. Just yesterday, the model sent pulses racing again when she shared a sensual snap of her lying in bed and wearing nothing but a thong. This look also proved to be popular with her fans, racking up over 21,000 likes since going live on her feed.