Carrie Underwood Rocks See-Through Mesh Pants In New Music Video Preview

Carrie's showing off her world-famous legs in her new music video for 'Drinking Alone.'

Carrie Underwood put her world-famous legs on display in her new music video for the song “Drinking Alone.” In a new preview clip posted to Instagram on November 18, the gorgeous country singer showed off her sultry side as she rocked an all-black mesh ensemble while performing the song in a mock jazz club.

The brand new teaser gave her 9.1 million followers their best look yet at her latest video, one which she’ll officially release in full on Wednesday, November 20.

The short preview video showed Carrie up on stage as she sang into a vintage microphone and rocked completely sheer black mesh pants. The pants stretched all the way down to the floor, covering a pair of tiny black shorts. The see-through fabric had several black beading strands that swayed as she swung her hips, adding a glamorous vintage look that highlighted her insanely toned legs.

On her top half, the “Southbound” singer paired her sheer bottoms with a similar black mesh top. The gorgeous mom of two appeared to sport a black bodysuit with long mesh sleeves, while the fun look also featured several sparkly silver embellishments all the way across the body and arms.

Carrie kept the vintage feel alive with a black fedora hat, and she wore her signature long blond hair down and in some seriously big curls.

The star rocked a smoky eye and kept her lips more natural with a pale pink lipstick as she hit the stage, two band members behind her.

Carrie’s team shared the preview clip to her official Instagram account this week, encouraging fans to click the bell notification on YouTube. Doing so allows fans to be notified as soon as the video is available to watch in full.

Many followers flocked to the comments section to share their excitement for the premiere and to comment on how stunning Carrie — who gave birth to her second son, Jacob, only last January — looked.

“You are nothing less than breathtaking,” one person commented.

“Hot! Can’t wait to see it!” another admirer quipped.

“Wowza,” wrote a third follower.

“So dang hot!! Love it!!” a fourth fan gushed.

Others commented with hearts and heart-eyed emoji as they eagerly anticipated the big YouTube premiere. The preview video has already been viewed more than 250,000 times in the first 21 hours since having been posted.

The new sneak peek gave fans an even better look at the star as she showed off her acting skills in the “Drinking Alone” video.

As The Inquisitr reported, Carrie’s team previously took to the social media site to share a look at the video with an even shorter brief clip. That mini-preview, posted on November 17, revealed the official release date for the first time — and showed the star as she shared a drink, and clinked her glass, with a hunky stranger.