‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Demands To Know Where Thomas Is

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 20 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will find herself in a sticky situation. She wants to do the right thing and tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) the truth, but she is also very scared that she may spend some serious time in prison, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope is in a terrible predicament. Ridge is looking for answers about his son’s whereabouts, and she needs to tell him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) fell into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. After blurting out the truth, Brooke quickly covered for her daughter. She made it seem as if Thomas had only figuratively died so that Ridge would not become suspicious. Brooke also told Ridge that Thomas had tried to make a deal with Hope. He agreed to sign the custody papers if Hope would sleep with him.

But the soap opera spoilers state that Ridge fires even more questions at Hope. He will tell her that nobody has seen or even heard from Thomas since they had dinner. Thomas did not come home the previous evening, and Ridge is concerned about his welfare. The designer isn’t answering his calls or his texts, and he even missed his fitting with a model. Ridge wants to know where Thomas is.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will struggle to answer Ridge. On the one hand, she wants to tell Ridge that his son is gone forever. However, she also previously mentioned that she fears losing Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) if she goes to jail.

Brooke also wants her daughter to conceal the truth. As far as she’s concerned, Thomas brought this on himself. She feels that if he didn’t corner her daughter on the catwalk, Hope would not have pushed him over the railing and into the vat of acid.

Hope will attempt to answer Ridge, but she won’t make much sense. At this point, Brooke will insist that Ridge leave. She doesn’t want her daughter to say anything else that will implicate her in Thomas’ death. So, she will find an excuse for Ridge to leave the Logan estate immediately.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will go home. After speaking to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he will try to figure out what Hope had been saying. He can’t make heads or tails of why Hope had said that Thomas was dead.