Tyra Banks Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Coat With Only A Black Lace Bra Underneath

Tyra Banks recently shared several Instagram posts with her eager followers, in which she documented the same outfit that she wore to the American Influencer Awards.

In the most recent snap she posted, Tyra revealed the scandalous outfit that showcased her insane body. She opted to wear a coat with statement shoulders and an eye-catching black, white, and gray graphic print. Though her bottom half was cropped out of the snap, another photo showed that she rocked the knee-length coat with a pair of high-waisted pants in the same bold print.

Rather than wearing a blouse or t-shirt underneath the coat, Tyra finished off the ensemble with just a black lace bra. The bra had black cups that flaunted Tyra’s curves, and a lace overlay that added a delicate touch and accentuated her cleavage. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of black leather fingerless gloves and nothing else. Given how bold her outfit was, she opted to not add too many accessories to distract from the look.

Tyra’s beauty look was flawless, and she incorporated bronze and brown shades that made her eyes pop. A masterfully applied combination of bronzer and highlighter sculpted her cheekbones, and she rocked a nude lip that allowed her eye makeup to be the main focus. Tyra pulled her hair back into a high ponytail that was teased to add a bit of extra volume, and she snapped the shots outside.

In the caption, she shared an inspirational message about influencers and the industry, saying that “tonight we celebrate access.” Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot post, and it received over 74,400 likes within just eight hours.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the sentiment she expressed in her caption.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan simply said.

Another longtime fan shared her love for Tyra.

Loading...

“I’ve looked up to you since I was 14 years old watching the Tyra Show. I wish you would do the Tyra Show again! I love how you empower women… all women.”

One follower exclaimed, “ICON. @tyrabanks TAKE ME UNDER YOUR WINGS.”

“Tyra you are such a kind hearted woman. That caption is so sweet,” another fan added.

Tyra is all about supporting others in the industry, as she does so on social media and spreads good vibes. A few months ago, the bombshell shared a throwback snap from her time on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air in honor of Will Smith’s birthday that had her fans going nuts.