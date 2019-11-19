‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, November 18: Hope Tells Ridge That Thomas Is Dead

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, November 18 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who was in tears. She could not stop sobbing as her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), tried to comfort her. Brooke said that Hope defended herself, per She Knows Soaps. She blamed Thomas and said that he had a vile agenda and that Hope had simply protected herself from him.

However, Hope insisted that Thomas’ blood was on her hands. She was also remorseful because her actions had resulted in Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) losing his only living parent. Hope wanted to tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Thomas’ death. Brooke did not want her daughter to confess. She felt that it was Thomas’ own wrongdoing that landed him in the vat of hydrofluoric acid. But Hope felt that her life was over. She was convinced that she would go to jail and lose Douglas and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

At Forrester Creations, Steffy and Ridge admired Thomas’ designs. Ridge was working on his son’s gown and they wondered where Thomas could be. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) entered the design studio and let them know that he just needed to clean out his desk. He mentioned that he had already been to the HR department. Steffy told him that she would miss him, while Ridge joked that he did not want to see Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) at the fashion house.

Steffy and Liam share a tender moment together and vow to spend time as a family. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/51csjHlb8G #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/q3UQSASSS8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 19, 2019

Steffy told Liam that they were waiting for her brother. Liam then informed them that Thomas had signed the adoption papers the previous evening. Ridge could not believe that Hope and Brooke took a little boy away from his father. Liam told them that Thomas had not given up his parental rights. Steffy felt that Hope and Brooke did not have a say in what was best for her nephew. Liam opined that the worst thing was that Thomas and Hope would now be linked forever thanks to Douglas. Ridge pointed out that his son was trying to make amends. Then, Ridge decided to go to Brooke’s house.

Loading...

After Ridge left, Steffy and Liam talked about his exit to Spencer Publications. She said that Forrester Creations would not be the same without him. Liam reminded Steffy that he would always be there for her and Kelly (Zoe Pennington). He promised to make the visits with Beth more frequent, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Ridge barged into Brooke’s house and started to rant. He was angry at Hope for separating Douglas from Thomas. Hope then surprised Ridge by saying that he was right. She then told Ridge that Thomas was dead.