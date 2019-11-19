‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Addresses Danielle Staub Drama At BravoCon, Audience Erupts In Boos

BravoCon attendees weren't happy when Staub was mentioned.

Teresa Giudice mentioned her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Danielle Staub, while attending BravoCon over the weekend, and right away, the audience began booing loudly and yelled “No!” when Giudice asked them if they liked her.

On November 17, Us Weekly magazine shared a recap of the BravoCon events and touched on the way in which Teresa took a dig at Danielle as she spoke with the sold-out audience. As the outlet explained, Giudice repeated some of the insults she’s hurled at Staub over the years before suggesting that Danielle made a mistake during production on Season 10.

“Don’t bite the hands that feeds you,” Teresa warned, seemingly alluding to Danielle bringing drama her way and facing the possibility of soon losing her role on the show.

As Real Housewives of New Jersey fans well know, Giudice and Staub both appeared on the first two seasons of the show in full-time roles, but after butting heads throughout their freshman and sophomore years, Danielle was left out of the Season 3 cast as Teresa continued on with her role.

Although Staub remained off the show for several years, her 2016 reconciliation with Giudice garnered her a return, and since Season 8, she’s been appearing on the series in a part-time role.

While the official cast lineup for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 won’t be made, or even thought of, until next year, there may not be room for Danielle on the cast if she is no longer close with Teresa. After all, she’s already on the outs with the majority of the co-stars, including Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gorga told AOL‘s Gibson Johns in August that she and Staub would be seen going head-to-head during the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10.

“I kind of go head-to-head with her a little bit,” she shared. “I’m always down with someone coming through like the Tasmanian Devil, because I love to tell them they’re wrong. That’s my one strong point: If you’re wrong, I’m going to tell you you’re wrong.”

Teresa and Danielle were able to end their years-long feud in 2016 after Giudice completed an 11-month prison term, which led her to reassess the grudge she was holding against Staub at the time. Now, however, with new episodes of Season 10 airing, the two women appear to be completely estranged from one another as fans wait to learn what caused their dispute.