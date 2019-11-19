Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Skimpy Bikini In Motivational Instagram Post

Camille Kostek ended her Monday night with a few motivational words for her fans. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to offer some quick advice on achieving goals, and she certainly grabbed the attention of her fans by accompanying the advice with a sultry bikini photo.

The black-and-white photo put Camille in the focus against what appeared to be a blurred-out beach behind her. She rocked a dark-colored, triangle-shaped bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The fabric appeared to be slightly rolled around the edges, just barely containing Camille’s ample cleavage. She was bending forward a bit, causing her sideboob to spill out even more.

On the bottom, Camille wore matching minuscule string bikini bottoms in a thong cut that completely exposed her pert derriere. The model playfully tugged at the strings on her hips, putting her toned thigh on full display. At the center of the ensemble, Camille’s tummy looked toned and flat.

Camille opted for a makeup-free face, exposing her freckles and showing off her stunning natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was swept over to one side, with half falling over her back and the rest falling over the front of her shoulder in messy waves. A portion of her hair blew in her face in the wind.

As she leaned forward, Camille bent her elbows behind her to rest them on her hips. She pierced the camera with a breathtakingly huge, open smile.

In the caption, Camille revealed that she is “forever grateful.”

“Make your dreams reality. Work for it, believe in it, believe in you, and be kind,” she added. “Constantly pinching myself that I’m with @si_swimsuit.”

The post garnered over 54,000 likes and more than 300 comments in just 10 hours. Many fans and friends complimented Camille on her flawless physique, while others thanked her for her advice.

“You’re a stunning role model,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“My favorite photo of you. So real. So natural. Gorgeous,” fellow model Ashley Alexiss wrote.

Loading...

“Gronk is so god damn lucky,” a third fan quipped, referencing Camille’s partner, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Another user claimed that the “world needs more Camilles.”

Many other fans simply left fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the beautiful cover girl.

As fans know, photos of Camille rocking swimwear on her Instagram feed have become increasingly rare, so her Instagram followers are often delighted when she does post one. However, they also know that she can rock just about any look, including the stunning bedazzled mini dress she wore at a red carpet event recently.