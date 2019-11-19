‘DWTS’ Finalist Lauren Alaina Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ex-Boyfriend John Crist

The country singer says she wishes her ex the best as he deals with career fallout amid shocking allegations against him.

Lauren Alaina says she has not spoken to her ex, comedian John Crist, in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. In a new interview, the 25-year-old Dancing with the Stars finalist said she is focusing on dancing and not the news about her former boyfriend.

Earlier this month, Crist, 35, was accused of sexual assault in a shocking report by Charisma News. Multiple women accused the Christian comedian of using his fame to try to manipulate them for sexual favors. The report alleged that Crist initiated sexual relationships with married women and offered tickets to his comedy shows in exchange for hotel room hookups.

Alaina, who dated Crist from May to September of this year, told Entertainment Tonight she knows nothing about her ex-boyfriend’s sex scandal.

“I have not talked to him recently, no,” Alaina said. “But I wish him and everyone in his story the best. I’m not really involved in that.”

The country singer added that she is concentrating on her current partnership with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko on Dancing with the Stars as they head to next week’s finals.

“A breakup is always hard, but I’ve just been really focused on myself and dancing each week and doing my best,” Alaina said. “All I want to do is the right steps on that dance floor.”

While Alaina claims to know little about what is going on with her ex, Crist has spoken out amid the scandal. In a written apology to ET, the comic denied some of the accusations against him but admitted in the past he has “treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly.” The ex-boyfriend of Lauren Alaina added that he has sought treatment for his personal struggles.

Alaina has no interest in dating after back-to-back breakups with her former fiance Alex Hopkins earlier this year and with Crist just one week before she began competing on Dancing with the Stars in September. The American Idol runner-up previously said there was no “big story” behind her split from Crist. Alaina even told radio host Bobby Bones that she remains “best friends” with her ex-boyfriend.

“Look, I went through a breakup, I think the week before I came out here, and it is still very fresh for me,” Alaina recently told Us Weekly. “I’m dating Dancing with the Stars right now.”

In the aftermath of the allegations against him, Crist’s current previously scheduled tour dates have been canceled and his Netflix special originally set to premiere on November 28 has been postponed.