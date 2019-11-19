Hilde Osland Nearly Pops Button On Tight Top While Flaunting Curves In Skinny Jeans

Australian beauty Hilde Osland took to Instagram to show off her curves on Tuesday in a top that was so tight, she nearly popped a button.

The blond bombshell’s blue, button-up top featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves and a low-cut neck that accentuated her voluptuous chest. The shirt was so tight that the top button looked as though it was about to pop off. She teamed up the sexy number with a pair of high-rise, distressed skinny jeans. The entire outfit put Hilde’s enviable figure on display.

Hilde’s update consisted of six photos that showed her standing outside on a sidewalk near a building. As she is known to do, she gave her followers different angles of her physique in each snap.

Three of the photos showed her from the front. One captured her full body as she played with strands of her hair while looking down. Another shot closed in on Hilde, giving her followers a nice look at her bright blue eyes and pretty face as she smiled and ran her fingers through her hair. Another picture captured the beauty from the knees up as she gave the camera a flirty smile.

Two of the snaps showed the Norwegian stunner from more of a side angle, giving her fans a nice look at her flat abs and perky derrière. In one of the snaps, she playfully tugged at the top of her jeans. The other side shot captured her as she tossed her gorgeous head of hair.

The remaining photo showed Hilde from behind. She struck a pose and arched her back slightly as she looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile.

Hilde’s makeup looked flawless and included smoky eye shadow, blush on her cheeks and a coral color on her lips. She parted her hair in the middle and wore it down in loose waves. She accessorized with gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

The model kept the caption simple, stating that the outfit came from Fashion Nova.

Loading...

Hilde’s fans loved the post, and many couldn’t help but comment on how pretty she looked.

“You have the most beautiful smile ever. Seeing your posts in the morning really makes my day. Thank you beautiful,” wrote one admirer.

“Wow you are drop dead gorgeous girl x,” another fan said.

Hilde knows how to work the camera, and she can rock just about any outfit. She recently looked glamorous while flaunting her curves in a sheer dress.