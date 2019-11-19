Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Sizzles In Turquoise Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse had her 1.5 million Instagram followers drooling with a sizzling snap of her insane body in a skimpy turquoise bikini.

In the picture, Abby perched on the ledge of a deck area, with a bowl of fruit beside her. She rocked a bikini in a shiny turquoise fabric that left little to the imagination. The top was a simple bandeau style and stretched across her ample assets. A hint of decolletage was visible in the top, although the particular angle of the photo obscured some of her cleavage.

The bottoms were a high-cut style which stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and exposing some major skin. She posed with her legs slightly spread and her arms above her head as she stared straight at the camera.

Abby kept the accessories simple, allowing the vibrant bikini to make an impact. She layered on several necklaces, which cascaded down her body, with the longest one reaching all the way to her bellybutton. She also added a pair of delicate silver hoop earrings and finished off the look with some sunglasses that were pulled slightly down on her nose. Abby’s long blond locks were pulled back away from her face, and the sun was shining on her bronzed body.

The blond bombshell mentioned in the caption that she was yearning for an exotic vacation spot she recently visited, and she also clarified where the bikini came from.

Abby’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot shot, and the post racked up over 14,400 likes within just five hours. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments and praise for her toned body.

“Really is insane how you manage to be more stunning each and every day,” one fan said.

Another fan added, “evening body check: still looking incredible babe.”

Loading...

Another follower couldn’t believe the quality of all of Abby’s photos, and how incredible she managed to look in every single one of them.

“It’s wild that everyday your pics look like they’re straight from a professional photoshoot. But you just make everything look that flawless.”

One fan simply said, “you are an absolute goddess.”

Abby shares many snaps of herself in skimpy bikinis, but she also mixes it up from time to time with other outfits. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a selfie of herself in a sheer white crop top and nude sweatpants that left her assets on full display.