VS Model Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Soaking Wet In Plunging Black Swimsuit

Alessandra's soaking wet in a revealing one-piece.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned as she got soaking wet in a pretty revealing swimsuit. This week, the gorgeous mom of two proved she’s most certainly not afraid to get wet in a sizzling new snap posted to Instagram by her recently launched swimwear line, called Gal Floripa, as she prepared to take a big dive deep into the ocean.

In the photo, which was posted online on November 18 and appeared to be an outtake from a tropical photo shoot, Alessandra prepared to leap into the water as she grabbed her snorkel and a large mask.

Her snorkelling gear perfectly matched her dark swimwear look, which was taken from her own line.

Alessandra showed off some serious skin in her one-piece, which was made up of a plunging top half with a wrap around that stretched across her waist to show off her seriously slim middle. Featuring ties around her neck and across her back, the fun design was attached to the bottoms that were high-waisted and stretched all the way up past her belly button.

The gorgeous model, who hung up her Victoria’s Secret wings two years ago, was already soaking wet before even hitting the water. Her black swimsuit glistened as she put her arm up to stop her face being sprayed by even more liquid.

The flawless 38-year-old star laid back on her hand to show off her impressive tan while she also put her long, lean legs with her black scuba diving fins beside her.

Alessandra had her long brunette hair flowing down for the snap, while the stunning crystal-clear blue ocean surrounded her during her boat trip.

Though Gal Floripa didn’t reveal the exact tropical location where the photo was taken, the account did confirm in the caption which of the many pieces from the line the supermodel slipped into for the tropical shoot.

Alessandra wowed in the Talisman one-piece in the color Pantera, which is available to buy now. The stunning swimsuit is also available in both red and lilac.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the beauty after seeing her strip down to her swimwear.

“Love it!” one person wrote, while another Instagram user commented, “I love Alessandra” with three heart eye emoji.

A third simply wrote the word “babe” with a single fire emoji.

Others left heart and heart eye emoji in the comments section to show their appreciation to the star.

Alessandra often serves as model for her brand, as she rocks a number of different bathing suits and bikinis in photos posted to Instagram. Last month, she stunned fans in a nude two-piece bikini in a seriously hot photo, while this week she was joined by Serena Williams in another hot beach shot shared online from the Maldives.