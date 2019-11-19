Halsey Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Is It A Boy? Is It A Girl? It’s Pancakes’

After there being speculation of Halsey being pregnant with her new boyfriend Evan Peters, the “Bad at Love” hitmaker took to Twitter to shut down the rumors, per Music News.

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,” she wrote.

“Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes,” the “Now or Never” songstress continued.

Her followers took to the platform to join in on the joke.

“Congrats on the pancakes,” one user wrote.

“Ok but what kind of pancakes,” another shared.

“Are you trying to tell us they are gonna be Pansexual? Ok I’ll stop lmao,” a third fan tweeted.

“Is it vanilla? Is it chocolate? Is it strawberry? Is it pumpkin chocolate chip flavor?” a fourth user questioned.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it all started when Peters rubbed her stomach when the pair were seen out in public in California. Halsey wore a loose-fitted one-piece which led for fans and publications to believe she may be expecting her first child and that she was trying to cover up her bump.

The duo made their red carpet debut on October 26 at the party for American Horror Story‘s 100th episode. They dressed up as Sonny and Cher, wearing matching garments. Halsey stunned in an off-the-shoulder polka dot dress and Evan wore a shirt with the exact same design, per Access Online.

Halsey recently split with British musician Yungblud and spoke about their separation on Twitter to clear things up with her fans.

“Sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f-ed up. Sometimes. It just happens,” she informed everyone, which implied they didn’t end on bad terms.

It hasn’t been revealed when they first split but Halsey and Evan were first seen holding hands in late September at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in California.

For Halloween, the “Without Me” chart-topper and Peters couple dressed up again. Halsey nailed a Marilyn Manson look with an orange wig, heavy face makeup, and eye contacts. She rocked a white long-sleeved skin-tight PVC leotard paired with fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. Evan, on the other hand, went as Violent J of the Insane Clown Posse and wore a jumper with the band’s initials on it. He emulated the look of the cartoon on his sleeve.

According to Capital FM, Halsey has dated many high-profile names over the years including the likes of G-Eazy, Jared Leto, Matty Healy, and Machine Gun Kelly.