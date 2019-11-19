Shanina Shaik, Noel Capri, & Hannah Ferguson Rock Tiny Bikinis In St. Barts

The Victoria's Secret model brought in her model friends for a sizzling bikini shot as she pulled down her straps.

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik showed off her flawless bikini body once again in a new shot posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous New Zealand native slipped into her swimwear once again as she soaked up the sunshine in St. Barts, and this time rocked a tiny two-piece for a sunbathing session.

The gorgeous supermodel, who’s walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the past three years, posted the shot on November 18 that showed her laying on her back in a skimpy white bikini as she soaked up the sunshine.

In the photo, Shanina could be seen getting her tan on during her time in the Caribbean island as she laid next to her fellow models, Noel Berry and Hannah Ferguson.

Shanina appeared to pull the straps of her white bikini down to avoid any awkward tan lines, while Hannah proved she wasn’t afraid to flash some skin in a minuscule black string bikini that didn’t leave too much to the imagination.

As for Noel, she stunned in a tiny orange triangle bikini with string ties that stretched around her neck and across her hips.

The genetically blessed trio all posed on their sunbeds on matching bright orange beach towels with the stunning scenery of St. Barts clearly visible behind them.

The calm blue ocean could be seen just inches from their heads, as the green mountains of the popular vacation destination were visible in the distance.

In the caption, Shanina described the destination as being the “island of love” to her 2 million followers as she revealed that it was time to say bye bye as her time in the tropical destination had come to an end.

Understandably, many fans took the comments section of the bikini snap to share their thoughts – and it’s safe to say that they were left pretty impressed.

“Beautiful ladies!” one Instagram user commented, while another called the model trio “gorgeous girls.”

A third Instagram user added, “Absolutely spectacular! Looks like heaven on earth.”

A fourth noted, “sea sun coast pretty women.”

Others left hearts and fire and different color heart emoji in the comments section of the Victoria’s Secret model’s latest upload. The snap has received more than 18,500 likes in the first 22 hours since the star shared it online.

The gorgeous group were all on hand in St. Barts to celebrate the wedding of Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor to Johnny “Dex” Barbara, with Shanina’s latest look at herself in a bikini coming mere days after her last swimwear snap.

Earlier this week, she posted a stunning selfie from the island as she rocked a black triangle bikini from Devon’s own swim line, Devon Windsor Swim.