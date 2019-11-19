James Van Der Beek Gets Support From His ‘DWTS’ Family After Wife’s Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The 'Dancing With the Stars' frontrunner shared the tragic news just ahead of his final dance on the celebrity dancing competition.

James Van Der Beek is getting support from his fans and friends on Dancing with the Stars following the devastating news that his wife suffered a miscarriage on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Dawson’s Creek star made the devastating announcement on the celebrity ballroom competition on Monday as he told viewers, “My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby.”

Van Der Beek and his wife had first announced that they were expecting their sixth child earlier this season on Dancing With the Stars. They also opened up about the past miscarriages they had suffered.

While Van Der Beek admitted he didn’t expect to be dancing after the tragedy that rocked his family over the weekend, his still-hospitalized wife told him she was not done watching him dance, per Yahoo Entertainment. Sadly, Van Der Beek and his pro partner Emma Slater were eliminated from the competition after dancing an emotional “Take Me to Church” foxtrot just one week shy of the Season 28 finals.

On Instagram, Van Der Beek posted two photos of his wife and their daughter snuggling together in a hospital bed as he revealed he feels nothing but gratitude, despite his elimination from the TV dancing show. The actor wrote that while he is “wrecked” and “devastated” by the family tragedy, he is grateful that his wife is safe and recovering.

In the comments section to the post, Van Der Beek received support from fellow eliminated Dancing With the Stars contestant Sean Spicer, who wrote, “There are no words to properly express the heartfelt sorrow to you, Kimberly and your family. Just know many people are praying for all of you.”

Van Der Beek replied with, “Thank you Sean. We’ll take all the prayers you got.”

Van Der Beek’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater added, “Just knowing you guys is a blessing to me.” The pro dancer looked to the future as she added, “I’m so lucky and I can’t wait for Van Der Beek dance parties!!!!”

A message on the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page also offered Van Der Beek and his family support, with a nod to the actor’s “strength” amid his family’s heartbreaking week.

Dancing with the Stars finalist Ally Brooke was openly upset by his elimination from the show. The singer said she feels that Van Der Beek deserves a spot in the Season 28 finals and even offered to give him hers, but he would not accept it.