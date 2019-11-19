Carrie Underwood Poses With A Gun In New Photos

Carrie's got her shotgun.

Carrie Underwood grabbed a gun for several new photos posted to social media. The stunning country superstar could be seen posing with a shotgun in a batch of new snaps shared to Instagram by her husband, retired ice hockey player and former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, as the couple attended the first annual Catchin’ Deers Mike Fisher Celebrity Sporting Clay Shoot in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday (November 18).

Mike shared several photos from the big charity event, which took place at the Nashville Gun Club, to his Instagram account that featured himself and his wife as they showed off their skills with a shotgun.

The first in the batch upload was a photo of himself in the shooting range, before Mike posted a shot of himself driving a golf buggy with Carrie in the passenger seat as she held on tight to a shotgun.

He then added a clearer shot of the “Cupid’s Got A Shotgun” singer as she posed with her gun.

In that shot, Carrie sported a pair of blue glasses on her face to protect her eyes as she held the large firearm with both hands.

The mom of two had a big smile on her face as she took part in the clay pigeon shoot and rocked a padded black coat underneath an oversized gray fleece, which likely belonged to her husband of nine years.

Carrie had her long blond hair tied away from her face in a ponytail and kept her accessories to a minimum, as she only appeared to sport her wedding band.

The final upload showed Carrie and Mike as they posed together with a number of other male attendees.

In the caption, the athlete told fans that his first go at the annual shoot had been “a huge success!”

A number of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, where many commented on how excited Carrie appeared to be while supporting her husband.

“Looks like Carrie was havin more fun than anyone,” one fan wrote alongside a crying laughing emoji, while another said, “Carrie is so cute. The only girl ha.”

Another jokingly referred to her recent snub at the CMA Awards last week, where many fans were outraged to see Garth Brooks take home the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award over her.

“Carrie’s letting off steam since the CMAs snubbed her of Entertainer of the Year. Love it!” they quipped.

Per the event’s official Facebook page, the shoot saw participants take aim at 100 clay pigeons and was hosted by Mike and the Nashville Predators Foundation presented by SmileDirectClub, to raise funds for the charity.

Carrie’s previously spoken out about how comfortable she is around guns, previously telling The Guardian that growing up in the small town of Checotah, Oklahoma, that her family would keep guns under the bed.