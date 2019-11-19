‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Suffers Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Reality television star Mike Sorrentino‘s wife Lauren has suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars spoke about how they are coping with their loss during an interview on the daily talk series GMA3: Strahan, Sarah & Keke.

“The night he came home, we actually conceived,” said Lauren of the couple reuniting at the completion of Mike’s eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion and finding out shortly after they were expecting. The reality star revealed she had been carefully watching her ovulation cycles reported ABC News, “And then at about six-and-a-half, seven weeks, I miscarried.”

“When I found out we were pregnant I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren said of the difficulties the couple has faced together in their relationship as they worked through Mike’s past drug addiction, recovery, trial for tax evasion, sentencing and subsequent jail time.

“It was hard. It was really difficult,” Lauren stated.

College sweethearts Mike and Lauren married in November 2018 and were eager to start a family right away, but their plans were derailed when Mike turned himself in to authorities in January 2019 to begin his prison sentence. The couple was reunited in September of this year, which is when they conceived their first child.

Lauren said she wanted to tell her story as a way to help other families who might be going through the same heartbreak. She also explained that she wanted to be honest with what she has experienced in order to be able to heal.

GMA3 host Sara Haines told the couple that their honesty was important to others who may have experienced the same heartbreak. She also told the twosome that good things would eventually come for them.

The couple previously said in an interview with Us Weekly shortly after Mike’s release from prison that they were hoping to expand their family sooner than later and they were excited for their future together moving forward.

Fans rallied around the couple on social media following their admission.

Fellow Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole Polizzi sent her love to the duo, remarking she was proud of their strength as they told their story.

“You guys are great! My husband and I just watched the show. I love your positivity and the faith you have,” said an admirer of the couple.

“Sending you so much love and prayers! You are not alone,” stated a second fan.

The couple has been working to help those suffering from addiction in the months since Mike’s release from prison. Mike and Lauren continue to keep fans posted on Instagram regarding their work in assisting others towards recovery with organizations such as Hope’s Horizon and Banyan Treatment Centers.