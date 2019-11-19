Cosplay Model Liz Katz Exposes Chest In Sexy Daenerys Targaryen Tribute

Cosplay model Liz Katz got a ton of attention from her 988,000 Instagram followers when she took to the social media platform early on Tuesday morning to showcase her smoking-hot tribute to one of Game of Thrones‘ most memorable characters in its eight-season run — Daenerys Targaryen.

As seen in the newly uploaded snap, Liz was photographed from the waist up while posing in a what looked to be a desert setting, one reminiscent of the backdrops commonly associated with Daenerys’ scenes on Game of Thrones. Aside from wearing a long blond wig, Liz stayed faithful to the Mother of Dragons’ iconic look by rocking a white dress similar to the outfits worn by the character. However, the professional cosplayer turned things up several notches by wearing the dress wide open and exposing her breasts, using both of her arms to censor her modesty and ensure that the photo abided by Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

Much like she often does, Liz got a bit playful in the caption of the photo, hinting at one thing that could possibly convince the otherwise serious Daenerys to get “on her knees.” She also made sure to credit the man behind the snap — Los Angeles-based videographer Eccentric Erick, whose Instagram biography describes him as someone who specializes in racy cosplay shoots.

In the first hour or so since Liz uploaded the new image, it has gotten her well over 10,000 likes, as well as more than 120 comments from fans who weren’t shy about showing love for the model and her latest pop-culture portrayal.

“You make a sexy dragon queen,” said one Instagram user, who trailed their comment with several kiss, heart, and fire emoji.

“Khaleesi it’d [sic] bend the knee anyday,” quipped a second.

“Gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] Tattoo is legit,” remarked another follower, observing the fact that Liz’s left arm tattoo was visible in the photo.

“[G]osh what a breathtaking individual.. you are seriously one of the worlds most beautiful women..,” read a fourth admirer’s comment.

Although Liz does mix things up occasionally by posing in more informal settings, her recent Daenerys cosplay is far from the only one she’s shared in recent days where she dressed up as a popular character from film or television. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cosplay model took to Instagram last week, posting a video where she rocked a bandage-like costume similar to the one worn by Milla Jovovich when she played Leeloo in the 1997 sci-fi movie The Fifth Element.