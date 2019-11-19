Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nate Faces Losing His License

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 19, bring frustration for Phyllis during her quest for information. Plus, Nate finally gets his day in court, and Summer doesn’t tell Theo the whole truth.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) seeks information, according to SheKnows Soaps. She desperately wants to know the connection between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chase (Donny Boaz). In addition, she now wants to know what Chance is doing heading to the Maldives. Of course, at this point, all Phyllis has is a bunch of unproven hunches. It’s unclear how much she knows or if she’s successful in connecting the dots. The only person who knows Phyllis’s endgame is actually Phyllis herself, and perhaps in the coming weeks, Phyllis’s goal will finally become more evident.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) faces the possible end of his career. He did what he thought was best to save his patient’s life. However, Nate found himself caught up in Victor’s (Eric Braeden) neverending scheming. While both Victor and Adam (Mark Grossman) got off scot-free after Adam switched Victor’s medication and Victor had Nate help fake his death, Nate found himself left holding the bag. Ultimately, Nate convinced Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) to take his case, and she developed a smart strategy to defend Nate against the allegations he faces.

Now, Nate is left sweating as he speaks out to save his medical license. He needs both Amanda and Victor to do their best to convince the medical board to let him keep practicing medicine. Without being a doctor, Nate isn’t sure who or what he is, and that is as terrifying to him as the possibility of losing his primary source of income. By the end of the day, Nate lays everything on the table, and now his fate is in the hands of others.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) hides something from Theo (Tyler Johnson). When he gives Summer the scoop on Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) offer to work in Paris, Summer hides her true feelings from Theo, but it may not be her feelings for him that Summer hides. It’s clear that Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are growing closer, working together at Jabot, and she would far rather Theo be the one to follow Ashley to Paris than Kyle.

No matter what Theo decides, Summer seems willing to continue with their easy-going relationship as long as things don’t get too serious. Summer knows, though, that Genoa City won’t be as fun if Theo takes his aunt up on the job offer.