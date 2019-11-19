Rachel Cook Flaunts Toned Bod In Pink Bikini On Instagram

Rachel Cook was spotted in a pink bikini on Instagram today, all thanks to her work with Fae, a swimwear brand. The stunner was spotted in the brand’s feed rocking a colorful swimsuit, as she showed off her toned bod. The bikini was a matching set, with the top featuring the colors light pink and dark purple. The trim was black, along with the straps. The front had a dramatic v-neckline, which left her cleavage on display. Meanwhile, the bikini bottoms were light pink with black trim.

The Playboy model was seen posing outdoors in front of an off-white wall. She propped out her right leg and placed her right hand on her upper thighs. Rachel also raised her left hand by her hair, which billowed behind her in tight curls. Her makeup included pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. Her blue eyes popped, and she gave a hint of a smile in the photo. Half of her face was left obscured in the shot thanks to a shadow. However, it was still possible to see that she gave off a flirty vibe. She left things simple with no visible accessories, although her white manicured nails popped against her skin.

In fact, the photo seemed to be taken as the sun was low on the horizon, as the harsh shadows accentuated her toned abs. Behind Rachel was a couple of tall plants, while a piece of furniture cast a shadow on the bottom left of the frame. The bombshell’s skin appeared glowing and flawless, as she sported a nice tan.

The photographer who was tagged was Max Thompson, a fashion photographer based in Los Angeles.

The brand, Fae is known for its line of swimwear. The piece that Rachel modeled in the photo is not yet available, but their basic bikinis appear to cost somewhere between $40 and $45 per piece. The brand’s more intricately-designed pieces can cost over $70 per piece. The bikini that the model wore is likely to be in the upper range of pricing since it features multiple colors.

In addition, Rachel shared another bikini pic several days ago. This time, she rocked a purple ensemble. She was photographed standing at the beach, the ocean and palm trees behind her. The top featured a low neckline and a cut-out in the center, as she showed off her cleavage. The model grabbed her right arm with her hand and smiled with her lips closed. She accessorized with a black watch, while she wore her hair down in a middle part.