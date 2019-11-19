Aubrey O’Day Rocks Nude Dress & Floats Away With A Balloon In New Instagram Pic

Aubrey O’Day shared a new Instagram update today of herself rocking a nude dress while being pulled into the air by a balloon. The surreal image used a completely blank backdrop, as Aubrey sported a billowing dress with a giant skirt. She struck a dynamic pose, as she lifted her right hand by her mouth and placed her arm in the middle of her large skirt. She bent her knees and pointed her toes slightly while wearing tan sneakers. She lifted her right knee higher than the other and showed off her toned legs. The top of the dress was revealing, as it featured thin black straps and a barely-there design. Her cleavage was on full display. Most of the dress fell below the stunner, as the dress appeared to be blowing in the wind.

Included in the shot is a black balloon that was tied to her midriff, making it appear like the bombshell is being lifted into the air. Aubrey wore her hair slicked back into a low bun, and it had a white hue. Her makeup included shimmery red lipstick and blush. She accessorized with black gloves, which featured a fuzzy gray wrist with two pom-poms.

There was an added video filter, which made it appear as though the singer was sparkling everywhere. Meanwhile, a bright light lit up a small circle on the dark balloon. The geotag noted that she was “Lifted,” in an apparent reference to the image. She didn’t reveal how the photo was composed, but she may have been lying on her back, with the photo being taken from an eagle-eye view.

Fans left plenty of compliments for Aubrey in the comments section.

“Your creativity never ceases to amaze,” gushed a follower.

“Wowwww you look so good sis,” wrote an admirer.

“Bringing it yet again! The world needs more Aubrey!” exclaimed a fan.

“I LOVE this picture! I have missed you posting!” declared a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not surprising that her fans have been missing the singer. After all, her second-newest post was from November 1. Up until that point, followers were enjoying a large volume of steady photos, many of which were Halloween-themed.

In addition, Aubrey shared another surreal photo a couple of months ago. This photo played with perspective, with the blond laying her back with her legs spread in the air. She laid her left arm on her head, while a large blue butterfly perched on her elbow. She was also seen going topless and censored her chest with her arm. This still left her cleavage exposed, as she closed her eyes and rocked blue eyeshadow. The previous update was geotagged in Hollywood, California.