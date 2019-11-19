Larsa Pippen Flaunts Figure In Blue Sports Bra & Leggings

Larsa Pippen managed to show off her figure while working out at the same time in her newest Instagram video. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seem rocking a blue ensemble, which consisted of a sports bra and high-waisted leggings. The pieces were textured and hugged all of her curves. The bra featured a low v-cut which allowed her to show off her cleavage. Plus, her toned midriff was on full display.

The stunner was seen working her arms while bracing herself with her right leg as she bent her left leg. Larsa held a couple of strings of the weight machine as she pulled her elbows back. She completed several repetitions while the videographer moved around and showed her from different angles. Her curvy figure was on full display, as an upbeat song played in the background. She was seen taking deep breaths and kept a serious look on her face while looking straight ahead.

The reality TV star also wore her hair pulled back into a casual ponytail and rocked a pair of earrings. She didn’t appear to be wearing any other pieces of jewelry. Plus, it was hard to see the details of her face, but it looked like she was going without makeup, as she showed off her natural beauty.

Behind Larsa was a large gym, with another person working out beside her with a trainer. Machines could be seen, along with a row of weights. A woman could be seen walking towards the fridge in the back left of the frame. The space had high ceilings and black rugs were placed throughout. The exposed pipes added to the industrial feel of the room.

Fans left their compliments for the bombshell in the comments section.

“Love it no make up’,” observed a follower.

“You looking great and in shape,” expressed an admirer.

“Yas get it girl!” gushed a fan.

“My sis is always killin’ the game! Body is [fire],” raved a fourth Instagram user, using five fire emoji to make their point.

Two days ago, Larsa shared another update where she rocked a black sports bra and tight, white leggings. She was seen posing with her right hip popped out, as she held the phone with her left hand for the selfie. Her pants were skintight, and she wore a long-sleeved shirt around her waist. She kept the color theme rolling with a pair of black shoes. There was a bright pop of yellow on the sleeves of her shirt.