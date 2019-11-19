DreamDoll Rocks A Bikini Made Of Money In Music Video For ‘Thot Box’ Remix

DreamDoll shared a risque new look from the video of the remixed version of her song “Thot Box” on Instagram. The new update consisted of seven different photos, most of which showed her rocking a bikini made of money. These featured dramatic cone-shapes on the chest which were lined with $100 bills. The base of the bra was silver, with a round accent in the center and chains throughout. The bottoms featured a similar money-inspired look with three straps on each side of her hips.

The first photo of the set showed DreamDoll posing against some black fabric. She raised her hands into the air while curling her fingers, putting her toned abs on full display. The rapper rocked a slicked-back high ponytail, with tight curls throughout. She wore bright highlights, which popped against her dark locks. She also wore some of her hair down in front of her shoulders.

Additionally, the stunner accessorized with a silver, butterfly charm necklace. She also wore a silver watch on her left wrist, along with an extra-long manicure. DreamDoll’s makeup included pops of bright color, including bright light pink on her eyelids. She dabbed silver on her inner eyes. Plus, her lipstick was glossy, and she wore a dark red lip liner.

The second photo showed her from further away, while a third photo showed her standing on set. The backdrop was bright white, with large, black speakers in the background. DreamDoll wore the same money-themed bikini, but this time, she added a dramatic, sheer overlay jacket. The hem of the jacket billowed behind her as she completed her look with light-colored, thigh-high boots.

There were a couple of more photos of her in the same outfit, although these were taken in low light. The images zoomed in on the rapper as she pursed her lips and was spotted looking down with her eyes closed.

The photo set is available on DreamDoll’s Instagram page.

“I like this new sound alot! it shows versatility as well. you should be proud of yourself because i am,” gushed a follower.

“Really a Dream Doll,” declared an admirer.

“Dreammmyyyyyy you came THRU,” raved a third Instagram user.

Previously, DreamDoll shared another update of herself rocking an unconventional and revealing outfit. This time, it was a bondage-inspired ensemble that featured a black bra and bottoms. The entire dress, which ended at her knees, was notable as it was made entirely of belts. The rapper added a leopard-print jacket and a black hat to the mix, though she was also seen without her hat in the photo set, wearing her hair slicked back behind her shoulders.