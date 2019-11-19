‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Pokes Fun At Feud With Jax Taylor With A Funny T-Shirt At BravoCon

Tom Sandoval gave a nod to their recent falling out.

Tom Sandoval used his T-shirt to speak his mind while attending the Vanderpump Rules panel at BravoCon in New York City over the weekend.

Just under two months before the eighth season is set to premiere on Bravo TV, the SUR Restaurant bartender wore a T-shirt for all to see in which he poked fun at his recent falling out with longtime friend Jax Taylor, who was also in attendance during Sunday’s event.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, Stassi Schroeder was the one who initially brought up Taylor’s feud with his co-star. She revealed to the audience that Sandoval was just one of the many people who had gotten on the bad side of Taylor during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

“Raise your hand if you’ve been blocked by Jax,” she said in front of the sold-out audience at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

In response, Sandoval, Kristen Doute, and Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, raised their hands. However, it was Sandoval who was wearing the perfect outfit for the occasion. As the report revealed and photos showed, Sandoval’s shirt included the message, “Blocked By Jax On Twitter.”

The Us Weekly report also revealed that several people seated in the audience also raised their hands when asked if they’d been blocked.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, Taylor suddenly blocked Sandoval, Madix, and Doute over the summer as they filmed the eighth season of the show. However, because the show hasn’t aired, it’s hard to say what exactly prompted their dispute. That said, there have been several reports claiming it was the planning of Taylor’s bachelor party in Miami that first caused strain in their relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, E! News gave fans their first look at Vanderpump Rules Season 8 earlier this month. When they did, they revealed that Taylor forced Sandoval to jump through hoops as he attempted to plan his bachelor party in Miami.

Also in the sneak peek, Lisa Vanderpump said that even she was surprised by the amount of longterm friendships that were under duress during the making of the new episodes.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Vanderpump was seen telling cameras in the sneak peek. “This was years of friendship that I thought would last forever. Suddenly everything kind of turned upside down. It’s great to have new faces, but their problems [are just] as complicated as their predecessors’.”