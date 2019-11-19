Ariel Winter Looks Stunning In Magical Snap From Amsterdam, Jokes ‘Farewell Forever LA’

Modern Family star Ariel Winter recently shared a snap from her trip to Amsterdam with her eager 4 million followers on the social media platform.

While Ariel isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in pictures, in this particular snap, she was covered up on what appeared to be a chilly day. In the photo, Ariel stood on a bridge crossing over a canal that was filled with small boats. A bicycle was leaning against the railing right beside her, and she smiled at the camera while posing in a black coat and black pants. The brunette bombshell had a black purse hanging off one shoulder, her brunette locks tumbling down her back in soft curls.

Ariel’s makeup was natural and allowed her beauty to shine through. Her pale skin looked flawless in the snap, and she appeared to be wearing minimal eye makeup and a soft pink shade on her lips.

The sky was just beginning to darken in the shot, and the trees along either side of the canal were covered in white holiday lights. They cast a glow over the entire street, and also reflected off the water in the canal for a particularly magical snap. Ariel made a joke in the caption of the post, telling her followers that she had canceled her return ticket to Los Angeles.

The actress’s followers loved her snap from abroad, and the post quickly racked up over 183,900 likes within just eight hours. The brunette bombshell even received a like from her television mom, actress Julie Bowen.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the picture from her Amsterdam adventures.

One fan opted to take a risk and flirt with Ariel in his comment and said, “since you’re clearly in Amsterdam, you wanna meet up for drinks?”

Another fan was feeling the whole vibe of the photo.

“Such a great picture! This should be your holiday card. The lights are so pretty and festive.”

“Literally a postcard. Love this,” another fan said.

“What a view,” another fan said, not clarifying whether he was discussing the scenery in the Netherlands or Ariel herself.

The snap comes only a day after Ariel shared a throwback picture of herself in Las Vegas from a month ago. The brunette bombshell was in Sin City to celebrate her co-star Nolan Gould’s 21st birthday as she rocked a sizzling black mini dress for the occasion.