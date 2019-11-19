‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Michonne Will Return For The Mid-Season Finale

Newcomer, Virgil, is also to be introduced in the mid-season finale for Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) has been missing from AMC’s The Walking Dead for the last few episodes. However, that is set to change, according to TV Guide, with Michonne returning for the mid-season finale of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michonne was last seen in Episode 4 of the tenth season of The Walking Dead. After sharing a kiss with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Michonne then headed off from Hilltop to Oceanside with a small group of people. This storyline has not been touched on since.

However, the new clip for Episode 8 reveals that Michonne will definitely be in the mid-season finale. In the Episode 8 preview, Michonne is shown at Oceanside as she clears walkers with the rest of her group. A very brief shot of a sailing boat is also featured in this clip and the general consensus by TV Guide is that the people on board this boat are Michonne and newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who has not yet featured in Season 10.

Gene Page / AMC

While it cannot be confirmed yet if it is Michonne and Virgil in the boat, Virgil is featured later on in the clip when Judith (Cailey Fleming) knocks him down and Michonne appears afterward.

Already, there is a theory involving Michonne and Virgil that sees the pair leaving together to find the Commonwealth. It is known that Virgil is on the hunt for his family and the potential is there that they are with the Commonwealth. This would also tie in with the possibility that Michonne could be reunited with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who is also believed to be with this community after Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) rescued him from certain death in Season 9.

A a result of this theory, seeing the couple together in the mid-season finale has started speculation that this episode could be Michonne’s final episode. It has already been revealed that Season 10 of The Walking Dead will be the final season featuring Michonne. Gurira chose to leave the series after taking on an ongoing role within the Marvel universe. As yet, it is unclear how many episodes she will appear in the season and viewers will just have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more.

Loading...

You can view the clip for the mid-season finale below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”