Carrie Underwood Asks Fans To Vote For Lauren Alaina On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Carrie Underwood used her Instagram page to help her fellow 'American Idol' star.

Carrie Underwood gave Dancing with the Stars competitor Lauren Alaina a major potential boost on Monday night. The “Cry Pretty” singer used the power of social media to reach out to her fans, asking them to vote for her fellow American Idol alumni.

Shortly after Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars began, Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to do her part to help Lauren Alaina make it to the Season 28 finale. She encouraged her 9.1 million Instagram followers to vote for Lauren during the show, and she included instructions on how to do so via text and on the official DWTS website. She also made her case for why Lauren deserves to be in the finale. Carrie praised her pal for “working her booty off” and “CRUSHING it!!” Her post included a photo of Lauren dancing with her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Carrie’s move came after a different contestant, The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, performed to her song “Southbound” on the show a few weeks ago.

There won’t be any way to judge how much of an effect Carrie Underwood’s support for Lauren Alaina had on tonight’s live voting. However, many of Carrie’s Instagram followers took to the comments section of her post to let her know that they were following her instructions.

“Done and done!!! And thank you for supporting her, you’re amazing!!!” wrote one fan.

“Done! When Carrie says Vote, we VOTE!” another remarked.

“Yes!! Got in 60 votes!!” read a third response to her post.

A few fans also revealed that they’ve been voting for Lauren Alaina all season long, and many of them thanked Carrie for throwing her support behind her fellow country singer.

“You’re so sweet for doing this Carrie!!” one admirer wrote. “I’ve been voting for her every week & she is doing such an amazing job!! She’s crushing it for sure!!”

Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina both got their start on American Idol; Carrie won the fourth season of the reality singing competition, while Lauren was the Season 10 runner-up. Lauren has also shared the stage with Carrie a few times, so it should come as no shock that the “Road Less Traveled’ singer has the Grammy Award winner’s support. During an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Lauren said that Carrie is someone she looks up to “more than anyone else,” and she described her as being “really inspiring.”

While Carrie’s efforts to help out one of her biggest fans are being applauded on social media, some Dancing with the Stars fans weren’t so thrilled when President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to encourage his supporters to vote for former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. However, the support of the president wasn’t enough to carry Spicer to tonight’s semi-finals.