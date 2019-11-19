Alessandra Ambrosio And Serena Williams Rock Swimsuits Together On Maldives Vacation

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio recently shared a snap of herself on the beach with tennis superstar Serena Williams that had both women’s fans freaking out.

In the snap, Alessandra stood in the middle of a group of three women emerging from the ocean. She rocked a minuscule pink bikini that left little to the imagination and showed a hint of cleavage in her skimpy bikini top. Her brunette locks were wet and slicked back, and she raised her hands above her head in a joyful gesture. Alessandra had a huge smile on her face and seemed to be loving life as she emerged from the water, splashing in the ocean.

To her left was tennis superstar Serena Williams. Unlike Alessandra, Serena opted to go for a one-piece swimsuit. She rocked a white full-coverage one-piece swimsuit that clung to her toned physique without showing off too much skin. The crisp white shade looked stunning on her, and her curves were on full display in the swimsuit. Her hair was done in braids that put all the focus on her gorgeous face, and she had her toned arms raised in the air as well. Serena likewise had a huge smile on her face in the picture.

To Alessandra’s left was an actress and manager named Jessica Steindorff. Jessica rocked a bikini in pastel shades and kicked out one leg as she made her way through the water. The three were splashing up a storm as they emerged from the ocean, and Alessandra indicated that they were doing things “Maldives Style” in the caption of her post.

Both Alessandra and Serena separately posted snaps from their time in the Maldives, but fans couldn’t handle the shot of the two celebrities together. The post that Alessandra shared quickly racked up over 87,200 likes, including a like from Serena Williams herself.

“Beautiful sexy ladies,” one fan commented on the post.

“Perfection in the perfection of Maldives,” another follower said.

Loading...

“Gorgeous trio,” another fan said.

One follower was all about Alessandra’s sassy caption, and commented, “caption is on point lol.”

Alessandra has been sharing plenty of glimpses into her time spent in the Maldives. Just a few days ago, the Brazilian beauty posted a shot of herself embarking on an adventure at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. The brunette bombshell rocked a tiny black bikini top and overalls as she rode a bike, and captured the moment for her eager Instagram followers.