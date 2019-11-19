‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Carol Has A Plan And Lydia Is Not Really Returning To The Whisperers

Could Carol and Lydia actually be trying to infiltrate the Whisperers in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead'?

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Carol (Melissa McBride) use Lydia as a means to prove to Gamma (Thora Birch) that the leader of the Whisperers had been lying to them all along. Previously, Alpha (Samantha Morton) had told her group that she had killed Lydia rather than have her betray their group.

At the time, Lydia appeared to be upset by Carol using her in order to prove a point and was last seen storming off, vowing to return to the Whisperers rather than stay with the community that took her in.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, has suggested to Entertainment Weekly that Lydia really is mad at Carol for using her as a tool to expose Alpha to the members of her group. Kang explained that the intent may not have originally been to expose Lydia to Gamma but Carol saw the opportunity and ran with it.

“I think Carol’s a little more reckless than usual in this pursuit to kill Alpha. She’s always so strategic and is thinking multiple steps ahead, but in the moment, I really think she was like, ‘Oh, I got to do this,’ and she just did it.”

However, some fans wonder if the argument between Carol and Lydia was actually staged and was meant to be heard, not only by Gamma and Aaron (Ross Marquand) — who were present at the time — but by any Whisperers that may have been listening in from the woods.

The theory rests on the conversation between Carol and Lydia earlier in the episode regarding how the truth of what Alexandria is and the community it provides is what will, ultimately, cause the collapse of the Whisperers. At the time, this conversation was regarding the Whisperer hostage that Carol was about to interrogate.

However, some fans are wondering if it was actually a part of a bigger — and secret — plan that sees Carol trying to bring the Whisperers down from the inside by exposing Alpha as a liar in front of her own people. It’s also been suggested that Lydia was only pretending to be mad at being used by Carol in order to infiltrate the Whisperers.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out if this theory is correct or not.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”