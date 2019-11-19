‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Gamma Makes A Heartbreaking Discovery in Episode 7

When Lydia is revealed to be alive, Gamma realizes that Alpha has been lying all along in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “Open Your Eyes”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Carol (Melissa McBride) use Lydia (Cassady McClincy) as a way in which to prove to the Whisperers that their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), is lying to them. As Entertainment Weekly points out, because of this, Gamma (Thora Birch) has been shaken by the revelation that Lydia is still alive.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alpha requested that Gamma act as a double-agent and befriend Aaron (Ross Marquand) in order to find out more information about Alexandria. Episode 7 saw this plan playing out as Aaron tried hard to befriend the Whisperer and show her that life at Alexandria was better than Alpha was saying.

While it seemed like Aaron was getting through to Gamma, by the end of the episode, Gamma pulled a knife on Aaron and threatened to kill him unless he revealed more information about Alexandria. Luckily for Aaron, though, Carol chose that moment to appear with Lydia and, as a result of this, Gamma discovers that Lydia is still alive.

Previously, in The Walking Dead, Alpha had told the Whisperers that she had killed Lydia rather than have her betray their group by joining Alexandria. It was because of this belief that Gamma killed her own sister after she attacked Alpha and was shown to be untrustworthy.

Gene Page / AMC

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, recently discussed the moment when Gamma realized that she had been lied to by Alpha.

“This is a huge moment for Gamma, and it certainly is going to turn her story in a way,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Loading...

“For somebody who was such a true believer — who went so far as killing her sister to save her leader — she now realizes that everything she believes is wrong.”

As to how this will shape Gamma’s story moving forward into the mid-season finale next Sunday night, remains to be seen. Kang would not reveal any further details regarding this storyline as she considered anything she said as being “too spoiler-y.” This means that viewers will just have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more about Gamma’s reaction to Alpha’s betrayal.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24 with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”