Riley Keough Nabs The Leading Role In Amazon’s Upcoming ‘Daisy Jones And The Six’ Adaptation

Actress Riley Keough will follow in the rocker footsteps of her legendary grandfather, Elvis Presley, by playing the lead singer of a band in Amazon’s upcoming original series, Daisy Jones and the Six. The series will be adapted from the bestselling fiction novel of the same name.

Entertainment Weekly reports that The Girlfriend Project star will portray the main character Daisy Jones from Taylor Reid’s book. Reid herself praised Keough’s casting in a recent tweet from her official Twitter account.

Amazon purchased the rights to Daisy Jones and the Six this past summer and officially ordered it to series in July, reports Variety. For those who haven’t had the chance to read it yet, Daisy Jones and the Six is a fictional story about a notorious rock band from the 1970s. It follows the band’s rise and then their eventual fall.

Thus far, Keough is the only official casting announcement but we do know that Reese Witherspoon will serve as an executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter previously wrote an article about Witherspoon joining the Amazon project after she chose Reid’s novel as one of her book club picks. The Big Little Lies star has been vocal about her love of Reid’s work.

“As soon as I started reading Daisy Jones & The Six, I immediately fell head over heels in love with it, and I’m thrilled to be bringing it to the screen with Amazon and Jen Salke, whose passionate pursuit of the material spoke volumes.”

The Entertainment Weekly article also states that Niki Caro — director of Disney’s Mulan — will join Witherspoon as an executive producer in addition to directing several episodes of the series.

As for Keough, her big breakout role came in 2016 after she starred in season one of Steven Soderbergh’s Starz series, The Girlfriend Project. Since then, the actress has transitioned primarily to film with notable projects like Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky, American Honey, and the upcoming movie, The Devil All the Time.

While Keough did return to television last year for a guest-starring role on the CW series Riverdale and the made-for-tv HBO film Paterno, this will be Keough’s first leading role on a television series since The Girlfriend Project.

The feedback to Keough’s casting has been overwhelmingly positive on social media.

One of Keough’s many fans excitedly tweeted, “RILEY KEOUGH as Daisy Jones… I died for her in all of her movies and I will die for her as Daisy.”

“OMG OMG OMG I can’t believe it. Incredible news I watched Riley in ‘Earthquake Bird’ just last night!!!!! Wow congratulations so so excited,” said another fan of both the book and the actress.