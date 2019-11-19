Democrat Dina Titus Blasts Donald Trump From Las Vegas: ‘I’d Like To Impeach The Bastard Right Now’

Democratic Representative Dina Titus, 69, from Nevada blasted President Donald Trump this weekend during a forum called “First in the West,” featuring several 2020 candidates in Las Vegas.

According to a Fox News report, Titus’s comments came on Sunday evening during the event, which took place at the Bellagio hotel. When she spoke, Titus did not hold back about her feelings on the current occupant of the White House.

“The heart and soul of our nation is on the ballot,” she said. “This is the most important election of your lifetime.”

Titus urged people in Nevada to make sure their voices are heard for the 2020 election. During her speech, the crowd appreciated Titus’s comments and repeatedly chanted her name as she spoke out about her thoughts on Trump, and the impeachment inquiry.

“Frankly, I think the House [of Representatives] is going to do it, and I’d like to impeach the bastard right now,” she continued.

This week, the House has three days of testimony scheduled, including former NSC official Tim Morrison and U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, among several others, The Inquisitr reported. Because the investigation is ongoing, Titus, and others who feel like her, will have to wait a while before the House would even possibly vote on articles of Impeachment for President Trump. Some people who lived through previous impeachment inquiries in the United States have warned Democratic lawmakers not to rush the process.

One thing Titus noted as she spoke with the group is that although Trump has a rabid base who will support him regardless of his behavior, in her opinion, all the Democratic candidates for president are far better choices for president in 2020 than President Trump. The representative also talked about several recent wins that Democrats picked up in various states, including Virginia, Kentucky, and Louisiana. She also suggested that Trump will pull out all the stops to ensure he wins again in 2020.

The Democrat Party has lost it. Unhinged Democrat Rep.Dina Titus on @realDonaldTrump: “Impeach the bastard right now” pic.twitter.com/HPNFoA3GCU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 18, 2019

“He will lie and cheat and steal and even bribe a foreign government to win this election, so we’ve got to be ready for it,” Titus noted.

Her comments alluded to the investigation that has revealed some evidence that president Trump asked Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelinsky to dig up dirt on his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

For Titus, Nevada’s Democratic caucus, which is the first in the western states, offers the party a chance to get the president, who she referred to as a “con artist,” out of office.