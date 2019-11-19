Canadian Smokeshow Danielle Knudson Flaunts Cleavage & Taut Tummy In Lacy Red Bra

Model Danielle Knudson took to her wildly popular Instagram account earlier today to share a smoking-hot new snapshot from her campaign with Guess. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Knudson regularly shares photos and videos from projects that she is working on and luckily for fans, most involve minimal clothing.

In her most recent, smoking hot new social media share, Knudson struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The Canadian-born beauty ran one hand through her hair while placing the other at her side, wearing her beautiful long locks down and slightly waved. The model also rocked an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Knudson had her amazing figure on full display while rocking an outfit from Guess. Along with a lacy red bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage for fans, the model stunned in a denim shirt that she wore tied at her navel. Over that, she sported a red leather jacket and a pair of jeans.

In the caption of the shot, the model thanked Guess for one of her favorite campaigns ever and let everyone know that she’s grateful for the experience.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning the blond bombshell a ton of attention, racking up over 5,000 likes and well over 50-plus comments. Some fans dropped a line to let Knudson know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure. A few others chimed in to confess that they want to purchase clothing from the collection while some other fans expressed their feelings by using emoji instead of words.

“Guess you’re really beautiful my queen,” one follower commented on the shot followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“What a beautiful beauty and beautiful body,” another Instagrammer raved.

“Lady in red with fire,” a third social media user raved, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“This has to be one of my favs of you!.” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Knudson stunned in another sexy look, this time while she was clad in a barely-there yellow bikini. In the image, the model looked picture-perfect as she rocked a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses while showing off her killer body in a skimpy bikini.