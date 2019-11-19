‘DWTS’ Spoilers Reveal Week 10 Dance Order As 5 Couples Battle In The Season 28 Semi-Finals

Monday night brings Week 10 of Dancing with the Stars, and it is time for the semi-finals. Five pairs will dance during the show, but one will be eliminated just before the finals. Now, the order of the performances has emerged, and DWTS fans will want to be prepared to vote for their favorites.

ABC has previously detailed that each couple will perform twice on Monday night. For one of Monday’s DWTS performances, everybody will do a redemption dance, chosen by a judge mentoring them. The other dance will be a style that is new to each of the stars. In addition, it seems that these second dances will all have something incorporated that is significantly meaningful to each celebrity.

Now, George Pennachio of ABC7 has shared the dance order for Monday’s show via his Twitter page. His Dancing with the Stars spoilers note that the redemption dances will be done by everybody first, and then each pair will move on to the style that is a new challenge for them.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will open the show with their paso doble. Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will perform second and they are doing the tango as their redemption piece. The third slot during Monday’s DWTS battle goes to Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, who are dancing the Viennese waltz.

The fourth number from the couples will be a rumba performed by The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her partner Alan Bersten. That means that James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater snag the last of the first five spots for their cha cha.

Apparently, the dance order will shift slightly for the second round of performances. Dancing with the Stars spoilers from Pennachio indicate that Lauren, Kel, and Ally apparently maintain the first three spots.

Then, James moves into the fourth position and Hannah will go last. It’s not clear exactly why the two were swapped for the end of the show, but it could mean that Hannah and Alan are expected to finish the semi-finals with a particularly strong dance.

A teaser shared via the Dancing with the Stars Twitter page seems to confirm what many fans had speculated in terms of there being just one elimination coming on Monday. It looks like one of the five pairs will be eliminated, and the remaining four will continue on to the Season 28 finale next week.

Which of these five celebrities will come up short and miss the finale? At this point, everybody still in the competition has delivered some incredible performances, so the elimination will likely be heartbreaking no matter who is cut. Dancing with the Stars spoilers hint that viewers have some great dances to look forward to during these Season 28 semi-finals and cannot wait to watch.