Katie Holmes Applauded For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks In Belly-Baring Ensemble

Katie Holmes delighted her Instagram followers with her behind-the-scenes snapshots from a recent photo shoot.

Katie Holmes was praised for posting an unedited photo of her stretch marks on her Instagram page. On Sunday, the actress took to the social media platform to share two behind-the-scenes snapshots from her photo shoot for Vogue Australia. The stretch marks on her stomach are visible in one of the pictures.

For her photo session with the fashion magazine, Katie rocked an all-black ensemble that included a scoop neck bralette. Over the tiny garment, she wore a double-breasted blazer with the buttons undone. The oversize coat was large enough that it could have been menswear. The stylish star completed her outfit with a pair of baggy satin pants with an elastic waistband. Katie accessorized her look with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

The 40-year-old actress wore her brunette tresses down and slicked back. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if she had any on at all. No dark eyeliner or eye shadow was visible on her lids, and there was no mascara on her lashes. Her lips were a matte natural pink.

In the first image in her two-part slideshow, Katie is sitting down is a relaxed position, and her large coat is covering up most of her stomach. She’s standing up in the second picture, which is in black and white. She has her hands on her hips and her jacket pushed back so that her tiny tummy is visible. Katie’s outie belly button is just peeking out over the waistband of her pants.

Katie Holmes’ post has received over 60,000 likes so far, and her second photo really had her Instagram followers talking. Some of her fans took to the comments section of her post to commend the former Dawson’s Creek star for showing off the stretch marks on her stomach. She presumably earned the stripes when she was pregnant with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

“So bold!! I love that you’re slightly showing the pregnancy warrior marks. You go girl!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Stunning showing those beautiful pregnancy marks. Thank you,” another remarked.

“Love how beautiful and natural you are with your body. You aren’t afraid to show your body exactly how it is,” read a third response to Katie’s post.

“I zoomed in and saw your stretch marks! It made me cry to see how proud you are of them and how self conscious I am and always tring [sic] to hide them!” another admirer wrote. “You are amazingly gorgeous and a wonderful mother!!!”

While there were many comments about Katie Holmes’ stretch marks, there were numerous others about how gorgeous and ageless the stunning celebrity mother is. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared some of the secrets behind her incredible figure earlier this month, saying that her exercise routine includes a daily morning spinning session at home. She also revealed that Suri occasionally works out with her.