‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Siddiq Will Return

A new theory sees Siddiq returning in the mid-season finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “Open Your Eyes”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the shocking death of Alexandria’s resident doctor, Siddiq (Avi Nash). As Entertainment Weekly points out, after Siddiq discovers that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is a spy for the Whisperers, Dante strangles Siddiq rather than have the truth about his identity revealed to the rest of the community.

While it appears that Siddiq is dead at the end of the episode, fans have already started developing a theory that sees this character faking his own death in order to strike out at Dante in next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

With Siddiq being a medical professional, many fans wonder if he pretended to die in order for Dante to release his hold around his neck. This would give Siddiq the chance to jump up, grab his ax, and kill Dante.

While this seems like a great twist to the ending of the episode, there is actually plenty of evidence that suggests Siddiq really did die due to strangulation.

Jace Downs / AMC

As seen on Talking Dead, which aired directly after Episode 7, Siddiq featured in the “In Memorandum” section, which is usually a good indicator that a character has really died. In addition, Avi Nash has also spoken to Comic Book regarding his departure.

“I knew going into Season 10 that that was going to be my last season,” Nash said.

Nash also revealed details of the final scene that he shot on The Walking Dead.

“When we finally got to my last scene on my last day — it was the one where Siddiq and Rosita sit in bed — I was just about ready to lose it. It sort of took everything I had to keep from breaking down, and I’m so thankful I had [Christian Serratos] there with me.”

Loading...

Finally, to make sure there is no doubt that Siddiq lost his life in the latest episode of The Walking Dead, a couple of clips for next week’s episode have been released. The first one shows what appears to be Siddiq’s funeral. However, the second clip is further confirmation as it shows Siddiq as he reawakens as a walker.

You can view the clip of Siddiq as a walker below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”