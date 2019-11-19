Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Sheer White Lingerie

Madi Edwards is showing off her incredible figure again on social media, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian bombshell took to her Instagram account on Monday, November 18, to share the sizzling new photo that proved hard to ignore. The snap was taken selfie-style and saw the 24-year-old standing in front of a large bathroom mirror and gazing at her cell phone, which she held up high to capture the moment at the perfect angle. On her other hand, Madi held a bottle of Bali Body’s Ultra Dark Tan lotion, the newest product from the Australian-based beauty line.

The blond beauty appeared to have already put the self-tanner to use, as she boasted a deep, all-over tan in the steamy bathroom snap, which she showed off by sporting a seriously skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Madi sent pulses racing as she posed for the photo in nothing more than a set of white lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Her look included a bandeau-style bra top made of a completely sheer material that exposed nearly everything underneath. The number also featured an underwire style design that defined her voluptuous assets even more, though there was no doubt that the model’s 699,000 followers had already taken note of the NSFW display.

On her lower half, the babe sported a pair of white panties that were equally-as-risque as her top, if not more. The itty-bitty undergarments covered only what was necessary, allowing Madi to tease her fans with a glimpse of her toned legs and curvy booty, left bare thanks to its high-cut design. Meanwhile, its flirty lace waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The Aussie stunner wore her platinum tresses down in the photo, which were gathered to one side and spilled over her shoulder. She also donned a full face of makeup that included a full eyebrow, dark red lip, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking facial features pop.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has accrued nearly 5,000 likes in less than 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens had already flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Madi’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect,” one person wrote, while another called Madi a “goddess.”

“Body looks amazing,” commented a third.

Others opted for emoji to express their love for the photo, with many opting for the flame emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has flaunted her impressive physique on social media. Just last week, the babe shared another sexy photo that saw her enjoying a luxurious day by the pool in a minuscule, mint green bikini. The look was also a huge hit with her fans, who have awarded the snap over 13,000 likes since being added to her feed.