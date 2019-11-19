Kelly Ripa Takes On Las Vegas With Her Dad At Her Side

This week, Kelly Ripa has been spending quality time with her dad in Las Vegas while in the Nevada desert city taping her television show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. Father and daughter posed for a two-picture photo pack on Monday in an Instagram update shared with the talk show co-host’s 2.6 million fans and followers.

In the first shot, the 49-year-old morning television veteran stood beside her dapper dad in the lobby of an upscale Sin City hotel, where slot machines could be seen in the background and Christmas decorations and a huge tree could be seen in the foreground. As the pair posed with Kelly’s arm around her father’s shoulder, he was dressed in a dark suit, a multi-colored tie, and a crisp white shirt. His black shoes had been shined to the hilt and his white hair was neatly groomed.

Kelly looked pretty in her shirtwaist dress and fancy, rhinestone embellished heels. Her blond hair was worn down and straight as it hit below her neck while her makeup was camera-ready, with enhanced eyes and a natural pout. As she stood on the marble floor, she held onto a clutch as she and her dad seemed to be ready to take on Las Vegas for the evening.

In the second image of the two-picture pack, Kelly and her dad were standing on a balcony overlooking Las Vegas’ famous lights. Their backs were toward the camera as the versatile celebrity put her hand on her hip. She wore a casual outfit made up of a black tank top and jeans while her dad had on a light jacket and tan slacks.

Kelly’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, liked his colleague’s latest social media upload, as did a host of other fans and followers. Within less than a half-hour of being shared, Monday’s two-picture post earned the enduring television personality more than 27,000 likes and some 588 comments.

“Precious memories..hug him tight,” said one caring fan.

“So nice you two have this time together,” stated a second admirer, who added a smiley face emoji to the comment.

“Father daughter times are always the best, no matter how old you are! Enjoy,” enthused a third follower, who added two red heart emoji.

Kelly seems to be enjoying quality time with her father while in Las Vegas. She had posed with her dad and her Uncle Romeo in a previous post shared on Instagram on Sunday. The mother-of-three stood in the middle between the two men as the threesome smiled for a social media shot taken while spending quality time together in Sin City.