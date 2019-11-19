Julianne Hough Stuns In Ultra-Tiny Silver Leotard Alongside Brother Derek On Instagram

Julianne Hough got her fans in the holiday spirit on Monday evening with a new Instagram photo to promote her upcoming NBC holiday special alongside her brother, Derek Hough. The dancer looked absolutely stunning in a minuscule, sparkling silver leotard.

The image showed Julianne and Derek posing against a white background with some holiday props above the special’s title, Holidays with the Houghs, in red marquee writing. The Dancing with the Stars pro looked as fit as ever in an open-back, tight-fitting silver leotard with fringe hanging off the bottom. The one-piece appeared to feature a high neck and a thin tie around the back. The leotard’s fringe just barely traveled past the actress’s derriere, putting her long, lean legs on full display. Julianne’s holiday look was also sleeveless, exposing her lean arms.

Julianne added silver strappy high heels to her look, further emphasizing her toned legs. Her short, blond hair was styled in tight curls and she rocked a bright red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Derek rocked a dapper white suit with a red and green patterned tie, as well as white shoes.

Julianne leaned on her brother’s back as he bent forward with one leg lifted behind him. With a huge smile on his face and a growing beard, Derek gazed at the camera. To add to the holiday theme, Julianne balanced on her back what appeared to be dog outfits in different sizes, in the same pattern as Derek’s tie. She also bent one leg high up behind her and balanced a giant, red Christmas tree ornament on her shoe.

Between the famous siblings, black text advertised, “A star-studded night of surprises!”

In the caption, Julianne revealed that she and Derek worked with “incredibly talented people” to bring “extra special surprises.” The dancer also teased that she agreed to do a “pretty dangerous dare.”

The post garnered over 34,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.

“I can’t wait! Looking forward to seeing it! So glad you both got to do this,” one fan wrote.

“Christmas tree decor has never looked this sexy,” another user quipped.

“So glad you’ll have a show. You guys are like Donnie [sic] and Marie [Osmond],” a third follower said.

Deadline revealed back in September that the special, which will air on December 16, will stage their own performances of holiday classics with the help of other famous faces. Holidays with the Houghs will also include comedy sketches and other surprises.

Until the premiere, fans who can’t get enough of Julianne can keep an eye on her Instagram, where she often shares photos of herself in even more stunning outfits. Just last week, she showed off her amazing body in a tight, sequined, black off-the-shoulder dress.