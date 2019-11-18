‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Here’s How Lydia Didn’t Recognize Dante As A Whisperer

As Dante's true identity is revealed in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' questions are raised as to how Lydia didn't recognize him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Siddiq lost his life in Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. This happened after the doctor realized that his assistant, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas), was actually a Whisperer who was spying on Alexandria.

However, as Digital Spy points out, questions were soon raised as to how a Whisperer could be undercover in the same community in which ex-Whisperer, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), also lived.

While it seemed like a great revelation that Dante was secretly keeping an eye on Alexandria for the Whisperers as well as actively sabotaging the community by way of the water supply, many felt that Lydia should have recognized him as a Whisperer. After all, she was the daughter of Alpha (Samantha Morton), who is the leader of the Whisperers.

While this seems to be a massive plot hole regarding the storyline, there is actually an explanation revealed via a new clip for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead that clearly explains how Lydia did not recognize Dante.

In the clip, Alpha is talking to Dante in what must have been the aftermath of the abduction and beheading that saw Siddiq spared but many other characters lose their lives. She mentions that Dante is new to her group and then indicates that she would like him to spy on Alexandria.

“My daughter doesn’t know you,” Alpha finally says.

This means that Dante likely joined the Whisperers at some point after Lydia was taken in by Alexandria. He managed to rise up in the ranks fairly quickly, though, and soon became trusted by Alpha in order to be sent in as a spy for her group.

The Episode 8 clip also shows snippets of what else Dante did while spying on Alexandria. While already suspected after the events that unfolded in Episode 7, the clip shows that Dante was definitely the one who tampered with the water supply, even though Siddiq thought it was his absentmindedness that caused the mistake. It is also shockingly revealed that Dante killed ill resident Cheryl (Rebecca Koon).

You can view the clip for the mid-season finale episode of The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24 with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”