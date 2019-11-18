‘Maxim’ Stunner Kara Del Toro Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tight, Blush Pink Dress

Kara Del Toro kicked off her week with a sizzling new Instagram snap that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The upload was shared to the Maxim hottie’s feed on Monday, November 18, and was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers.

In the photo, the 25-year-old was captured sitting outside on a hot pink couch that was surrounded by plants. As per usual, the stunner was looking absolutely incredible in her ensemble for the day, which was a tight dress from the popular U.K.-based online retailer Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Kara looked smoking-hot in the ruched, blush pink dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways, accentuating her trim waist and curvy booty as she posed for the sunkissed snap. It boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage, which was only enhanced by the bustier style of its bodice. Spanning the entire length of the garment was a lace-up detail that tied in a dainty bow right in the middle of her chest, drawing even more eyes to her busty display.

Meanwhile, the daringly short length of Kara’s dress upped the ante of her outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed the bombshell’s upper thighs, revealing a glimpse at her long, toned legs that were stretched out in front of her.

To accessorize her look, Kara sported a pair of hoop earrings and a stack of two necklaces at varying lengths — a popular beauty trend for the season. She wore her light brown hair down in voluminous curls, most of which were gathered over to one side of her shoulders. The beauty also wore a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of pink blush, thick coat of mascara, heavily-lined lip, and shimmering highlighter that glowed underneath the rays of the sun.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the photo has earned over 11,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further by heading to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kara’s jaw-dropping display.

“That dress is sensational on you,” one person wrote.

“You are just breathtaking and glamorous,” said another fan.

“Aww perfect,” commented a third Instagram user.

Pink seems to be Kara’s color of choice as of late. Another recent addition to her page saw her sporting the hue on the beach in the form of a skimpy, triangle-style bikini that left very little to the imagination. This look also proved to be popular with her fans, earning over 45,000 likes since going live on her feed.