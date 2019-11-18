Bombshell Hannah Palmer Seductively Pulls Down Tiger-Print Bikini In Scandalous New Photo

Model Hannah Palmer left little to the imagination in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Palmer is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits, and is frequently seen sporting bikinis and lingerie sets. In a smoking-hot new social media share, Palmer stunned in a barely there bikini.

In this recent red-hot photo, the model struck a pose front and center while revealing to fans that she was in Los Angeles, where the weather is still warm. Palmer playfully grabbed one of her long blond locks in her hand as she wore her hair curled. The model also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

Palmer’s killer figure was on display in the shot, the model being clad in a sexy tiger-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The top of the NSFW outfit dipped well down her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as she playfully tugged at the middle of the top. The bottoms were just as sexy as the top and showcased Palmer’s toned and tanned legs. Palmer had a razor tucked into the band of her bikini bottoms, a perhaps fitting move given that she was promoting a manscaping product.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, quickly racking up over 21,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Some of Palmer’s fans took to the post to let her know that her body is on fire while countless others commented on the product that she was promoting. A few admirers had no words whatsoever, chiming in via emoji.

“Wow ur so stunning and beautiful love u so much please follow me back and ur amazing I really love u and u inspire me and u help me through getting bullied and I love u and I will really appreciate it if u just follow me,” one fan commented.

Loading...

“How beautiful you are a love spell,” a second social media user wrote.

“You’re the perfect woman, my love,” another follower raved, completing their remarks with a kissing emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer had dropped jaws in another sexy look wherein she snapped a busty yet casual selfie. Proving popular — just like her most recent Instagram share — that one racked up over 105,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments.