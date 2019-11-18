‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 7 Death Occurs After Character Discovers The Truth About Dante

As 'The Walking Dead' heads towards its mid-season finale, the first major character death occurs.

Episode 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 saw the death of Alexandria’s resident doctor, Siddiq (Avi Nash). This character has been suffering from PTSD ever since he was abducted by the Whisperers and had to watch his friends beheaded by Alpha (Samantha Morton) in Season 9. As a result of this, he has been suffering from flashbacks and hallucinations. Even as the current episode started, Siddiq was hallucinating, seeing Alpha inside of Alexandria as he tended to sick patients.

In the latest episode, Siddiq finally worked out that the water is what was making everyone sick in Alexandria. He had also spoken to Rosita (Christian Serratos) about his guilt over being the sole survivor after Alpha’s attack and was starting to heal regarding the traumatic experience. However, as Entertainment Weekly points out, by the end of the episode, Siddiq had also worked something else out, and this revelation is what would get him killed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans suspected that Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was actually a spy for the Whisperers. This was confirmed in Episode 7 when Siddiq’s memories started to clear and Dante presented with a vocal tick that he remembered from that night.

As a result of this, it is revealed that Dante had been the person who forced Siddiq to watch as his friends were beheaded. He did this by physically holding Siddiq’s eyes open during the horrific event. Of course, because Dante had always worn a mask during Siddiq’s captivity, he had no idea that the enemy had actually entered Alexandria and was working right alongside him. It wasn’t until Dante made a clicking sound with his tongue that Siddiq finally remembered the truth.

Once this happened, Siddiq attacked Dante but was quickly overpowered. While Dante insisted that he didn’t want to be the one to kill Siddiq, he ended up strangling the doctor until he died.

Now, no one in Alexandria has any idea that Dante is linked to the Whisperers, and the last remaining person who can identify him within the community is dead. This means that things will likely continue on in the same fashion as they had previously in The Walking Dead, with members of the community trusting Dante.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”