Michelle Obama Shows Some Cleavage In Sparkly Corseted Dress And Admires Painting Of Her Husband

Michelle Obama was attending the 2019 American Portrait Gala.

Michelle Obama flashed a little skin during her appearance at the 2019 American Portrait Gala on Sunday night. As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, the stunning corseted gown that she wore to the event was a custom Schiaparelli Couture design. Michelle delighted her fans by sharing two photos of her glam gala look on her Instagram page. In one of the snapshots, she was pictured admiring a portrait of her husband, former President Barack Obama.

The former first lady attended the American Portrait Gala to present the Portrait of a Nation Prize to Lin-Manuel Miranda. She later shared a photo of herself and the multi-talented Hamilton star posing in front of his portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., which is where the annual gala is held. The caption of Obama’s post was all about Miranda, but many of the former first lady’s Instagram followers couldn’t help but focus on her vibrant yellow dress.

Obama was wearing a lemon-colored, floor-length dress that featured a corset-like structured bodice. The gown’s low sweetheart neckline showed off more than a moderate amount of cleavage, and it drew attention to her flawless, glowing skin and toned chest.

The dress was covered by a glittering, cage-like sheath embellished with crystals. Daniel Roseberry, the creative director for Schiaparelli, revealed that the gown’s design was inspired by the structured crinolines that are often worn underneath couture dresses. He also stated that the gown’s bright yellow hue “matched the strength and energy of Mrs. Obama.”

Obama wore her shoulder-length hair parted to the side in glamorous loose curls. For her beauty look, she sported a dark smoky eye and a light pink lip.

Obama’s first photo from the gala has been liked over 900,000 times, and its fans included quite a few famous names. The celebrities who gave it a little love in the form of likes and comments included Michelle Pfeiffer, Tyra Banks, and Lily Aldridge.

In the second snapshot that she shared, the former first lady is standing beside the 2018 portrait of Barack Obama painted by artist Kehinde Wiley. She’s posing from the side, which provides a better view of the structuring of her gown’s bust. This picture also received over 900,000 likes.

There was no shortage of love for Obama’s look in the comment sections of both posts, and quite a few followers also responded to her photos by letting her know how much they admire the former first lady and her husband.

Loading...

“Such a stunning dress for such an amazing woman,” read one comment.

“So you’re casually gonna slay us with this museum-wear?!” remarked another fan.

“You are both national treasures!!” a third admirer gushed.

“God this is the most perfect thing I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

These aren’t the first photos on Michelle Obama’s Instagram page that have been lavished with praise. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a snapshot of the former first lady working out in a sports bra also caused quite a sensation last month.