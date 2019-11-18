‘Pump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Admits Pregnancy Rumors Are ‘Annoying,’ Reveals How Many Kids She Wants

Brittany Cartwright gets annoyed when someone thinks she looks big

Brittany Cartwright is getting understandably sick of the ongoing pregnancy rumors she’s been facing over the past several months.

While attending events of BravoCon over the weekend in New York City, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and new wife of Jax Taylor confirmed that she and her partner are hoping to have kids soon. She then addressed the ongoing rumors, which she said have been hurtful.

“We want kids,” Cartwright confirmed to OK! Magazine today. “At the end of the day, I can’t wait to be a mom. [But] I’m not pregnant yet… So quit saying that to me!”

According to Cartwright, she gets accused of being pregnant every time somebody thinks she’s “looking fat,” which is the most annoying part of it all.

“It kind of hurts your feelings,” she admitted.

Although Cartwright isn’t expecting her first child quite yet, she knows she would like to have three children of her own. While Taylor doesn’t want that many, Cartwright sounded quite sure that she would get what she wants, especially if she and Taylor have two children of the same gender.

“If we have two boys or two girls, we’re definitely trying for a third,” she said.

While Cartwright and Taylor prepare to become parents for the first time, they are also enjoying the new home they purchased earlier this year and preparing to take a honeymoon in Jamaica at some point. As they explained, they weren’t able to enjoy a honeymoon after tying the knot in June because they were in the midst of production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to Taylor, his wife initially wanted to honeymoon in Bora Bora but after deciding that there would be more to do in Jamaica, they switched locations.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Radar Online insider suggested that Cartwright was feeling pressured to get pregnant quickly just months after her Kentucky wedding.

“She and Jax are trying to have a baby,” the source explained to the outlet. “She is getting stressed and worried about getting pregnant… They want kids and they hope to have them soon.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at The Kentucky Castle at the end of June as cameras rolled for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. When the show returns to Bravo TV, fans are expected to see the wedding, as well as the moments leading up to the ceremony.