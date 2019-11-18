Katelyn MacMullen Teases ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers About Possible Nina & Willow Biological Connection

For months now, General Hospital spoilers have been teasing that the biological daughter of Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) might be someone she already knows. There have been numerous theories floating around, but many fans suspect that it will be Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) who turns out to be Nina’s real daughter. Now, MacMullen is sharing her thoughts on what all this might mean for Willow.

The actress chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth about these General Hospital spoilers and rumors. She said that even she and Sofia Mattsson (who plays Sasha Gilmore) suspect that the writers may eventually reveal that Nina and Willow are mother and daughter.

“That would be insane. It would be a huge twist… except people are expecting it, right? Because why do Willow and Nina hate each other so much? It’d be cool!” detailed MacMullen.

The actress went on to tease that perhaps the writers could go with a shocker revealing that Sasha and Willow are twins. It doesn’t sound as if there is any reason to suspect the writers would go there though, or how they would make it work.

However, MacMullen said she would love to have a storyline with Mattsson and apparently, that’s one way they could theoretically see it happening. In fact, she joked that making the two women sisters would be something of a best-case scenario they can envision.

Nina and Willow just have to get through today, West Coast. If only the last day of school was always this eventful. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @watroswatros @japastu pic.twitter.com/wR1rQXRWJe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 21, 2019

Plenty of General Hospital fans have speculated that eventually, Willow and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) may end up together. For now, she’s with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and the two recently moved in together. Sasha is dating Michael, and he has stood by her side as she admitted the truth to Nina about not being her daughter.

Loading...

Eventually, both Michael and Willow will learn that “Wiley” is really his biological son Jonah. When this bombshell drops, it will mean that Willow will learn that her biological son died the first night he was with his new family. This situation will prompt a lot of heartbreak and many viewers wonder if it could propel Michael and Willow together.

How much longer do General Hospital fans have to wait to see if Willow ends up being Nina’s daughter? The intense dislike between the two women was a front-burner storyline for months, but then it appeared to be nudged to the side and almost seemed forgotten.

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) has broached the idea of searching for Nina’s daughter again in recent episodes, so viewers might start to see additional conflicts popping up between the two women once again. Ultimately, it may surprise General Hospital fans more to find out that Willow isn’t somehow Nina’s daughter than that she is. Either way, spoilers suggest that there is more to come with this storyline and people are anxious to see it progress.