Sommer Ray Switches From Pink To Black And Back Again In Sexy Body-Conscious Clothing Collection

On Monday, Sommer Ray hit up Instagram with a collection of new workout attire. The 23-year-old social media star modeled her own brand, which is a regular occurrence for this entrepreneur. She chose to reveal a 10-picture pack of photos that included a bounty of pink, black, and gray numbers.

Her first upload was a two-piece pink outfit that included a racerback crop top and high-waisted leggings made from what Sommer Ray’s Shop calls “moisture wicking fabric.” For the image, Sommer’s wild head of hair had been flipped to one side, with loose curls running down her front as she posed with her back to the camera. She turned her head to stare into the lens while rocking pink eyeshadow, darkened brows, mascara, and juicy pink lip gloss.

The next image from Sommer’s social media share showcased the previous outfit in black instead of pink. This version was seen from the front and included what looked like aerated holes in the top part of the scoop-necked garment. The model/mogul’s pose was a bit more provocative than the previous pose as she ran her fingers through her luscious locks while wearing a steamy look on her face.

The third outfit Sommer rocked on Monday included a pink, long-sleeved top with a sexy, above-the-bosom cutout and skintight gray leggings featuring pink panels on each hip.

For the fourth ensemble, the American fitness model wore a black leotard sporting the saying, “Be you,” in black letters on a strip of pink fabric. The outfit’s bottoms hit at the hip level and resembled an updated version of typical sweats.

Another black ensemble via the fifth picture of the pack featured one more two-piece outfit with strategically-placed holes on the bottom half of the leggings.

After that, Sommer switched to an outfit that included skintight short shorts revealing her enviable thigh gap. The long-sleeved top’s most interesting feature was the pink piping added along the neckline and also around a cutout above her bustline.

In the eighth image, Sommer wore a cropped version of the previous top with full-length leggings made from fabric that resembled a black-and-white Jackson Pollock painting. The outfit’s design included what Sommer’s site called “push-up booty technology that sculpts and lifts.”

The last two outfits from her elaborate Instagram post were both pink. Each included elements of the previous designs shown in Sommer’s most recent social media upload.

Dozens of admirers and fans commented on the post, which proved to be popular for her 23.1 million followers. Many asked when Sommer will release a men’s line while others commented on her beauty and her bounty of workout attire. One person even asked the beauty if she would be willing to marry the fan’s father.