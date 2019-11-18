Instagram Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Braless In Sheer White Crop Top

Once again, model Abby Dowse is giving her social media followers a whole lot to talk about with her most recent scandalous Instagram share. Over the past few weeks, Abby has been putting on an insanely sexy display for fans, showing off her figure in some revealing outfits. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the model left little to be desired in a two-piece set.

In the stunning new photo, Abby stood in a room in her home as she snapped a selfie with the aid of her mirror. Just behind her was a black chair with furry pillows as well as a gold table with a few trinkets on top. For the photo op, the model struck a pose front and center, holding her cell phone up in the air and pursing her lips for the camera. Abby wore her long, blond locks down and straight while also rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The social media star accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and had her killer figure on full display. On top, the model rocked a see-through crop top that left little to the imagination as Abby went braless underneath. Her toned and tanned abs were also on display. She completed the look with a pair of nude-colored sweatpants and white lace-up boots.

In the caption of the image, she tagged retailer Missy Empire, crediting them for the outfit. The post has only been live on her page for under an hour but it’s already earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 6,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments. Most followers were quick to let Abby know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous body.

“Cozy never looked so good,” one Instagram user commented on the photo, adding a heart-eye emoji at the end.

“I’m happy to hear that!! You are so gorgeous, Abby!! You have a great week too, beautiful!!” another wrote.

“You are looking quite perky today Ms Dowse,” a third fan quipped, including a winky-face emoji at the end of the comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Abby showed off her flawless figure in something that was a little bit more revealing as she rocked a sexy leather swimsuit. Like her most recent post, that one garnered a ton of attention for the blond bombshell, earning over 27,000 likes.