Kate Hudson Flaunts Figure While Riding ATV In Latest Instagram Update

Actress Kate Hudson showed off her fabulous figure while riding an ATV in her latest Instagram update.

The post consisted of four photos, and Kate indicated in the caption that they were from an interview she had with Women’s Health magazine. Two photos showed Kate on the ATV.

In one of the snaps, the beauty could be seen sitting on an ATV wearing a pair of blue bikini bottoms and a racing jersey. She also sported a pair of combat boots and a helmet. The snap captured her in motion with her booty raised off the seat as she took the vehicle into a curve. The pose put her long legs on display. While her face was mostly obscured by the helmet, the actress looked at the camera as the ATV stirred up dust behind her.

Another snap showed Kate sitting behind the wheel in the ATV while it was parked. She wore a red jacket that was opened over a black one-piece swimsuit that featured a cutout between her breasts that flashed a bit of underboob. Her hair was down in waves and tossed over one shoulder. She propped one hand on a helmet beside on the seat beside her as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Her makeup was flawless and featured dark brows, contoured cheeks, and a gloss on her lips. She added a bit of bling with a pair of hoop earrings and sported white polish on her nails.

One photo showed Kate sitting at a picnic table posing with her chin in her palm while she gave the camera a serious look. She wore a red bandeau top that flashed a bit of cleavage and she paired the top with blue pants.

The last photo was a cover of the magazine which featured the interview with Kate. She wore a blue workout bra and a pair of sweatpants as she smiled and flaunted her figure.

Kate’s fans gushed over how pretty she looked in the photos.

“Kate your gorgeous no matter what ur [sic] doing,” one admirer wrote.

“So freaking hot Kate,” said a second admirer.

No one would argue that the mother of three looks amazing. Her Instagram page is a mix of everything she’s involved with, which includes modeling some of the clothing from her company, Fabletics. Kate has even been known to get a little racy in her snaps. Last month, she shared a photo in which she went topless while wearing a pair of skinny jeans.