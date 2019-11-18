Toni Braxton Stuns In Semi-Sheer Garment When Meeting Victoria Beckham Backstage

Toni Braxton performed a concert in London over the weekend that was attended by none other than Victoria Beckham.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beckham documented her time at the sold-out show on her Instagram story. As it was Braxton’s first show in the U.K. in 22 years, it was no wonder the one-off date was sold out.

On Instagram, the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer shared the photo she took with Beckham backstage. The duo seemed to be happy in each other’s company. Braxton wrapped her arm around the former Spice Girl while she placed her other hand on her hip.

Beckham kept it casual in a short-sleeved t-shirt that she tucked into her black PVC pants. She opted to wear her hair down and wavy and sported a natural makeup look. Braxton, on the other hand, wore an eye-catching long-sleeved semi-sheer garment with gold detailing. She may be known for her signature short dark hair, but she owned long, straight locks in the photo.

For her caption, Braxton mentioned that she enjoyed spending time with Beckham. Braxton described Beckham as a “mad genius” and a “glam goddess” and thanked her for coming to see her show.

In the span of an hour, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 3 million followers.

“OMG NOW THIS IS ABSOLUTELY ICONIC IN EVERY WAY!!! PERIODT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Please don’t stay away too long Toni! Your show was AMAZE INCREDIBLE!!! Love you,” another shared.

“Too much gorgeousness in one picture,” remarked a third fan.

“My two favorites,” a fourth follower commented.

Braxton’s rare concert in the U.K. consisted of 17 songs. She performed her signature singles — “Un-Break My Heart,” “Breathe Again,” and “You’re Makin’ Me High” — as well as “Long as I Live” from her latest studio album, Sex & Cigarettes.

During the show, she stunned in a silver corset garment that had feathery tassels falling off of it. She had a costume change and switched it up with a long-sleeved, semi-sheer, nude-colored garment with black detailing all over and a long train at the back.

Fans who attended the show took to social media to express how much they enjoyed the concert and how happy they were to have seen her perform. Braxton’s last tour that took place in Europe was in support of her Secrets album which was released in 1996.

Over the years, she has been open about her battle with lupus and has spoken several times about not ever performing again. However, Braxton seems to be fighting the illness and still be on top of her game.